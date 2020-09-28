Desoto County man barricades himself in an attic and face-off with SWAT team

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An Olive Branch man is in custody after a standoff with the SWAT team, on Monday.

DeSoto County officials said the man, Tavares Smith, assaulted his cousin and barricaded himself in the attic and would not leave the house. The incident happened in the 9200 block of Plantation Road around 1 p.m.

Officials said they attempted a writ-mental commitment and had to use tear gas to get Smith out of the attic. Smith went on to Facebook Live and recorded the ordeal.