DeSoto County hospice care worker dresses as Easter Bunny to bring smiles to isolated residents

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County hospice care worker dressed up in costume to bring a smile to residents isolated from their families.

Tracy Courts, hospice care consultant, said the idea to dress up as the Easter Bunny came as a way to bring some laughter to the residents.

"It came from one of our directors laughing, saying, 'Did you make somebody laugh today?' to get us not so stressed in such a heavy time," Courts said.

Already known for unique personality, she decided to step things up and dress up as the Easter Bunny.

She wanted to bring smiles to residents separated from family due to coronavirus.

"The residents are sad because they can’t see their families, and they’re in their rooms quarantined," Courts said.

The Easter Bunny is visiting residents at the Weasley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando @3onyourside @JoneeLewisTV pic.twitter.com/TdgcLCTnW9 — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) April 10, 2020

It was only going to be a one-time thing, but she started getting more calls. Now she's been to more than half a dozen nursing homes and assisted living facilities in DeSoto County from the outside looking in.

"The little patients have been so cute," she said. "They’re in their windows, and you can just tell they’re sitting in there, and they’re in their little daze, and they just look out kind of shocked. It’s really cute. It’s really sweet to see."

It's a sweet gesture during an uncertain time when many are isolated.

"It’s just nice to have a positive contribution and just seeing smiles," she said. "That means a lot to the families, patients and it feels good, too.”

Now she encourages others to continue on that positivity to make a difference in their communities.

"You don’t think about what your gift can be," Courts said. "Can it be that you’re silly? Can it be that you just want to wave at someone? Drive by in a car and honk your horn with a sign. Whatever you can do to support the ones really being affected by this so much right now. I think that’s a great start.”