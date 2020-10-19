DeSoto County Fire asks for public’s help to find stolen fire truck and equipment

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County Fire is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a fire truck and other equipment that was recently stolen.

DCFD said sometime between ‪Thursday night and ‪Friday night, the Alphaba, Cockrum, & Ingrams Mill (ACI) Fire Department Station located ‪4700 block of Red Banks Road South was burglarized.

They said a fire truck was stolen along with various hand tools, a generator, chain saw, and battery powered tools. DCFD said it is “very important” for them to get their fire truck back for the firefighters

DCFD said they are asking the public please be on the look out for the following:

Brush Fire truck- A single cab white ford pickup with a flat bed…that includes a brush firefighting skid unit and water tank.

Generator: Honda EU2000 with a fixed utility light.

Battery Tool: Milwaukee battery powered tools. (Saw Zaw, Chain Zaw, light)

Gas Chain Saw: Poulan Chain Saw

Tool Box: Various Hand tools

If you have any information, please call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at (662)469-8027.