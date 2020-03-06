DeSoto County elementary school administrator placed on leave after DUI arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County elementary school administrator is on administrative leave after being accused of driving under the influence.

Hernando Police say 40-year-old Holly Alexander was stopped just after midnight Thursday on Pleasant Hill Road after they received a suspicious vehicle call.

Alexander is an assistant principal at Hernando Hills Elementary School.

Late Friday afternoon, the district said she's been placed on administrative leave.

According to her bio on the school's website, this is Alexander's first year serving as assistant principal, but she's been with the district for several working as a librarian and as a teacher. In 2012, she was selected as DeSoto County Teacher of the Year.

Records show Alexander has bonded out of the DeSoto County Jail.

This is at least the second driving under the influence arrest of a DeSoto County school leader this year.

In February, Jacob Stripling, the principal of Olive Branch High School, was arrested in Tunica for suspected drunk driving. He was charged with DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.