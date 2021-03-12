DeSoto County deputy struck by drunk driver on I-269 released from hospital

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. – The DeSoto County deputy who was struck by a drunk driver on I-269 has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Austin Eldridge was struck by a car in the eastbound lane near the Laughter Road exit at around 8:30 p.m. February 5. Eldridge was assisting a driver with a flat tire when he was struck.

He suffered severe injuries to both legs and was airlifted to Regional One. One of Eldridge’s legs had to be amputated.

Katherine Harris of Memphis was later arrested in connection with the accident. Harris was charged with DUI involving serious injury.

Eldridge wrote about his recovery in a Facebook post.

“I will never have the words to say thank you to everyone who has been there supporting us through this time,” Eldridge wrote. “The prayers and support from my family in blue and my community literally had me in tears.”