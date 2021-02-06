DeSoto County deputy struck by car, injured on I-269

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County deputy was struck by a car and badly injured as he was helping drivers on I-269 Friday night.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was hit in the eastbound lane just east of the Laughter road exit around 8:30 p.m.

There was debris in the roadway, and the deputy was assisting drivers while helping change a tire, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy suffered injuries to both legs and was airlifted to Regional One. Authorities are investigating.

“The DCSD asks that you please keep the deputy and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.