DeSoto County crews helping central Mississippi as Pearl River rises

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A task force based in DeSoto County is one of the many crews assisting with flood relief near the Jackson, Mississippi area.

The Mississippi Task Force One is a group in DeSoto County with members from all parts of northern Mississippi.

People in the Jackson-Metro area are experiencing historic flooding as the Pearl river is at a major flood stage. According to WREG’s sister station in Jackson, the river is expected to stay above 36 feet through early next week.

Currently, the crest is 37.5 feet.

Mississippi Task Force One crews ride boats through flooded streets as the Pearl River remains above 36 feet.

Teams from DeSoto County arrived in the area Saturday afternoon and immediately began taking requests for rescues.

“The rescues they completed were high water events in some swift areas,” Deputy Task Force Leader Ben McMinn with the Mississippi Task Force said. “They were relocated from a high water area to safe ground. Those people were transported to shelter.”

McMinn also said crews have been doing wellness checks on people who decided to stay behind while flooding is affecting the areas they live in. So far, no serious injuries have been reported.

Right now, they have a 12 boat team working the rescue requests. The team is comprised of people from Mississippi Task Force One, Two and Three.

McMinn said the mission is set to last for three days. They will be in the area until Monday morning and then re-evaluate what needs to be done.

He says that he’s happy to lend a helping hand to people facing this disaster.

“On January 11, our community in DeSoto County experienced one of the worst disasters in the last 40 years to strike out county. We were very fortunate to not have any serious injuries or deaths and it’s our privilege to be able to help out after our time in need,” McMinn said.