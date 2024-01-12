MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paul George scored a season-high 37 points, Kawhi Leonard added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-119. George connected on 12 of 18 shots, going 7 for 10 from 3-point range, in his sixth game this season with at least 30 points. Leonard, who signed a three-year contract extension Wednesday, was 10 of 16 from the field. Amir Coffey had 13 points, making all six of his attempts as the Clippers shot 55% from the floor. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, and Xavier Tillman finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane had 15 points for the injury-riddled Grizzlies before leaving in the third quarter when he hurt his left ankle on a drive to the basket.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction