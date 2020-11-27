Deserted storefronts take place of usual Thanksgiving Day crowds

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — It’s something of a post-Thanksgiving tradition. After the turkey, it’s usually off the stores, but that’s not happening this year.

Most major retailers have pushed back their Thanksgiving Day opening dates to Black Friday. In Southaven, parking lots that overflowed in years past sat empty Thursday afternoon.

“It’s sort of strange,” said one man.

Walmart, Best Buy and JC Penney have announced that their doors will open at 5 a.m. Friday. Target will open at 7 a.m.

But most people WREG spoke with say they plan to avoid the traditional Black Friday shopping excursions.

“I’m afraid. I’m afraid until I get that vaccine,” said Sharon Clark.

Instead, most shoppers we spoke with plan to take their shopping online. The National Retail Federation is expecting online holiday sales to jump 20 to 30% over last year.

“Things you can do online, so I think online’s gonna be the – I guess this is the new life that we’re gonna start experimenting,” said Norma Esteves.