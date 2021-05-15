Derek Jeter sells Florida mansion, which he once rented to Tom Brady, for $22.5 million

Home is largest sale ever in Tampa, formerly rented by Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If only you had millions of dollars to spend, the Tampa home of Derek Jeter could have been yours.

The house sold this week for $22.5 million, the most expensive private home sale ever in the city of Tampa according to listing agents Smith & Associates.

Jeter and his wife Hannah initially listed their home, on Davis Islands, in September for $29 million.

It’s the largest house in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet, featuring seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.







Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

The impressive house gained even more notoriety last year when newly-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rented it from Jeter after signing with the team.

Brady had some privacy concerns after initially moving in and very quickly got friendly with the neighbors, but eventually bought a smaller home in Clearwater.

BRADY BUYING THIS MANSION: WFLA has confirmed Tom Brady is planning to purchase this 5-bedroom mansion in Clearwater for $7.5M. It's located on the water with a private dock, pool, hot tub, and modern interior. https://t.co/g3Fij848hh https://t.co/6Mv8Pk0zLf — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 8, 2020

The listing on Zillow also reads like something out of a novel, detailing the grounds as well as the “splendor” of the home’s first impression.

“Immediately, you are wowed by the artistry and brilliance of the talented local craftsman that expertly fashioned the fine details including the solid hardwood millwork, hand polished Venetian plaster, tailored silk draperies, marble mosaic tiles, and others too numerous to mention,” reads the listing.

Jeter and his family now reside in Miami, where he is part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins baseball team.