MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a driver who sped off during a traffic stop in Memphis will not be criminally charged, District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop on June 24 on Rosswood Avenue in Raleigh. The deputy was injured.

Video shows Hudspeth get back in his car and hit the gas, as the deputy jumps inside the vehicle, holding on.

You can see Hudspeth then trying to kick the deputy out of the car. That’s when the deputy fires at least one shot, killing Hudspeth.