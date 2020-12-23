Deputies save Arkansas family from house fire

WYNNE, Ark. — An Arkansas family is lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house in the middle of the night.

According to the Wynne Fire Department, two Cross County sheriff’s deputies were patroling in the town of Vanndale around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when they came upon a home that had caught fire. The deputies jumped from the patrol car and alerted Dylan and Jill Greenwood who were sleeping inside.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the roof. High winds complicated the fire crew’s efforts, resulting in a total loss of the home.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely. Three cats and a dog are currently missing.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Courtesy of Wynne Fire Department



Courtesy of Betty Gill





