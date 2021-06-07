Deputy Chief Don Crowe named second in command at MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -— A Memphis police officer with over three decades of experience on the force is now second in command at MPD.

Monday, MPD announced that incoming Chief of Police Cerelyn “CJ” Davis had named Deputy Chief Donald Crowe as Assistant Chief of Police. Mayor Jim Strickland approved the appointment effective immediately.

“As a police chief, I am elated to know that the Memphis Police Department is led by a highly qualified and dedicated command staff,” said Chief Davis. “After meeting with each deputy chief, I chose Deputy Chief Don Crowe to help me effectively lead the great men and women of the Memphis Police Department. With over 33 years of law enforcement experience, Don Crowe remains passionate and driven to provide excellent service to all citizens of Memphis. I am excited to step in as the Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department, and I look forward to working with the citizens of Memphis and the men and women of the MPD.”

Don Crowe has been a Memphis police officer for 33 years. MPD said he began his career in uniform patrol. Crowe served as a Field Training Officer and a Crisis Intervention Officer.

Crowe also had assignments in the Organized Crime Unit and the Training Academy. He was promoted to sergeant in 2000 and spent the next 17 years in Investigative Services. He rose through the ranks of Lieutenant, Major, and Lieutenant Colonel while in Investigative Services, commanding all centralized detective bureaus. In 2017 Don was appointed Deputy Chief of Information Technology.

Crowe said he was humbled by the appointment and is looking forward to working with an experienced leader with fresh ideas and fresh energy.

“Certainly, our biggest goal is to get Chief Davis into Memphis and get her acclimated to the Memphis Police Department and then work together to solve the problems of crime, community engagement, and other things,” said Crowe.

Among the problems, Crowe said, is an increase this year in gun arrests and the seizure of guns. He said the department has also been dealing with a staffing crisis for about seven years.

Another challenge that will soon be facing officers, he said, is the state’s permitless carry law that goes into effect July 1.

“Well, the concern is having people armed who may not have the proper training to handle a firearm,” said Crowe.

Last month the incoming police chief told WREG violent crime was also one of her priorities. Davis steps into her new role as Memphis Chief of Police on June 14.