SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to resolve a barricade situation in the county.

The scene is located in the 4000 block of Castile Street.

Authorities have not released any details on what led up to the barricade situation, but said one person may possibly be armed inside a home following a domestic incident.

SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. Nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area at this time.

I just arrived to this scene. Lots of deputies. Will post updates as soon as I have them @3onyourside https://t.co/4522aghtIV pic.twitter.com/LD5KSC1S30 — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) January 1, 2021