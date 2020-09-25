Deputies searching for woman who vanished Thursday in Southeast Shelby County

Doris Holmes-Jones

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an older woman they say vanished Thursday.

Doris Holmes-Jones was last seen in the area of Riverdale and Holmes in Southeast Shelby County. She was reportedly inside a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Authorities have not said why they are searching for her or if she could be in any danger.

If you see her call authorities.

