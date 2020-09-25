Deputies searching for woman who vanished Thursday in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an older woman they say vanished Thursday.
Doris Holmes-Jones was last seen in the area of Riverdale and Holmes in Southeast Shelby County. She was reportedly inside a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
Authorities have not said why they are searching for her or if she could be in any danger.
If you see her call authorities.
- Pac-12 sets November 6 start day for football season
- 3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
- Go Jim Go! checks in on a Le Bonheur success story
- Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
- ‘Benadryl challenge’: FDA issues alert over dangerous TikTok trend