Deputies recover body from river near site where teen went missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outside Faith Temple COGIC, next-door neighbor Willie Clark remembers seeing 15-year-old Prince Stewart.

“He used to cut my grass sometimes,” Clark said. “He was one of the nicest kids I’ve seen. Had a real nice attitude.”

Officials say the teen was with friends Thursday morning by the Loosahatchie River near Millington Road when he ended up in the water.

They searched all day and stopped when it got too dark.

Then, when they resumed Friday, authorities said they found a body in the area around 11 a.m.

Prince’s aunt, Renita Turner, declined to do an interview with WREG Friday and said the ordeal was a lot to take in because it’s so unexpected. Her and her family were trying to be there for one another as they waited for official word from investigators about the identity of the body pulled from the river.

“It’s kind of sad because you really don’t know what happened,” Clark said.

Relatives are also asking questions; they told WREG they think Prince’s friends might’ve been swimming when another child started struggling. That’s when they think Prince rushed in to help. Turner said on Friday her nephew could swim, despite what another relative said Thursday night.

Investigators say they’re still looking into what happened and waiting on results from the medical examiner, though they have no reason to suspect foul play at this point.

Relatives said Prince played drums, piano and the organ at church.

Elder James Hollins, Jr., pastor at Faith Temple COGIC, released the following statement to WREG:

“We would like for the continued prayers of the community and churches through out the tri-state area for the Barron family in the loss of Prince Stewart, their grandson, who was greatly loved. This young man was an inspiration to many. He was a singer and a musician in the church. He was also a a great example for the youth. He was very respectful towards adults and showed these attributes in his character. When Prince lost his life, he lost it saving his friend, who was with him, from drowning. In doing so he lost his life. He died a hero. That’s who prince was. That’s what Prince was. A hero. He will be greatly missed but his spirit shall remain with us always.”

