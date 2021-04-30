Deputies receive recognition for life-saving actions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Shelby County deputies received recognition for their quick actions during an emergency situation at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center.

On April 14, Deputies Marquette Boyd and Russell Hubbard discovered a man non-responsive and without a pulse, and quickly jumped into action. Hubbard began CPR while his partner retrieved an auomated external defibrillator.

Deputy Michael Bullock arrived on the scene and began assisting as well.

All three continued to provide aid to the man until the Memphis Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported him to the Regional Medical Center. The man did survive, authorities said.

“The deputies did not hesitate to use their training, and their quick actions contributed to saving the man’s life,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.