Deputies: Mid-South man tried to escape custody through ceiling at Regional Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after deputies say he climbed up into the ceiling at the Regional Medical Center in an attempt to escape custody.

It all began Thursday afternoon after Shelby County deputies spotted a stolen car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Raleigh-Millington Road and Bole Huse Road. After being followed for some time, the driver hit a fence on New Allen Road and was eventually apprehended by K9 officers.

While at the Regional Medical Center being medically cleared, the suspect Keshun Fleming,21, told authorities he had to go to the bathroom. That’s when he allegedly crawled through a ceiling tile in an attempt to escape.

Two ceiling tiles and a bathroom sink were destroyed as deputies took him back into custody.

Fleming was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a long list of charges including theft of property, evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism and escape.