Deputies identify victim of construction site shooting as 38-year-old Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriffs office identified the construction worker that was shot and killed on the job on Friday.

SCSO identified the shooting victim as William Scott, 38, of Memphis.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person after a deadly shooting in Cordova.

Deputies were at the scene in the 1600 block of Appling near Dexter around 11 a.m. Friday.

Court documents say deputies found a man laying unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marcus Williams, 27, in connection with this homicide. Williams has been charged with first degree murder, reckless endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

People WREG spoke to said the victim was a construction worker on the Harborchase Assisted Living Facility construction project. He was reportedly shot while on the job.

One man, who did not want to be identified, told WREG the shooting happened during their lunch break after an argument broke out.

According to court documents, several witnesses told police Williams and the victim were in a break room, and the victim saw that Williams had a gun. The victim reportedly told Williams he couldn’t be on the job with a gun, and Williams began firing shots at the him. Williams then fled the scene.

Court documents say deputies were later called to Williams’s home because Williams wanted to turn himself in. Williams reportedly admitted to shooting the victim several times.

Williams reportedly told deputies he got off from work, went home to get his gun, returned to work and shot the victim several times because he believed the victim was talking about him.

Confluent Development, who is overseeing the Harborchase Assisted Living Facility project, released a statement on the shooting:

“We are doing all we can to gain information regarding the incident. As soon as we have confirmed details, we will share the update. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by this tragedy.” Celeste Tanner, Chief Development Officer of Confluent Development.