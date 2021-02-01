Deputies discover vehicle with body inside in Coahoma County field

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi authorities launched an investigation after a vehicle with a body inside was discovered in a field over the weekend.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was located in in a field off of Friars Point Road near Highway 1 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Once they arrived, they discovered a deceased individual inside.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the individual, but the vehicle was registered to a Joe Giles of Friars Point. Giles was reported missing back in September 2020.

An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the identity and determine cause of death.

