Deputies: Covington man shot multiple times over social media post

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Covington that appears to be the result of a social medial feud.

According to investigators, Montevis “Snoppy” Johnson was accused of shooting a man several times. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Deputies said the shooting looked like the result of an argument over a social media post between Johnson and a woman. Johnson took off before deputies showed up, but was found later at an apartment complex.

He was charged with attempted murder.

