Deputies: 17-year-old charged in deadly Northaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Northaven last month.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in connection to the death death of Michael Phillips on June 19.
According to investigators, Phillips and another man were driving in the area of Northaven Drive and Circle Road when someone opened fire on their vehicle. Both men were shot, but Phillips died from his injuries.
Kobe McAfee, 18, was arrested several days later. Officers said McAfee was the owner of the vehicle that was used by the suspects during the shooting. He told investigators that he was the passenger in his own vehicle when two others with him began shooting at the victims after they flashed gang signs at them.
After the shooting, he dropped the other individuals off and then went home without calling police.
McAfee was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.
The third suspect has not been identified.
- Fur-real ‘cat burglar’ stealing clothes in Louisiana neighborhood
- Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first woman to coach on the field during a major league game
- The surge in US cases has left labs overwhelmed and Covid-19 tests delayed
- Elderly man robbed by woman who identified herself as code enforcement officer, police say
- Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe