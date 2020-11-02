Department of Justice awards $2 million in grants to help fight violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice has awarded $2 million in grant money to help fight and prevent violent crime in the city of Memphis.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule

of law,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The Department of Justice will continue to meet

this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal

law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all

Americans.”

According to the Department of Justice, Operation Relentless Pursuit will receive $1.4 million and Operation Legend will get $200,000. Project Guardian will receive nearly $400,000.

In all, the Department of Justice is sending out $458 million to help jurisdictions nationwide fight violent crime.