Demonstrators hold peaceful protest in front of DeSoto County courthouse

HERNANDO, Miss. — Northern Mississippians of different ages, races and upbringings came together with their loudest and most public statement yet during a protest in DeSoto County.

Members of the community shared their experiences with racism in DeSoto County, before marching around the county courthouse.

A handful of law enforcement agencies patrolled the area, but there were zero confrontations with protesters

In fact, activists coordinated ahead of time with local police to make sure the event went off without a hitch.

“Our police are really trying to make an effort to be more interactive with us, and to create that connection and relationship within the community,” said Katelyn Cartwright, one of leaders of the protest.

Protesters made their message heard as the sun went down, hoping to provide a new light for a community that has struggled to come together at times.

This was the 10th day of protests in the Mid-South after the death of George Floyd. There’s another event scheduled for downtown Memphis tomorrow night.