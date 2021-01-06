Mid-Southerners react as Democrats sweep Georgia’s runoffs, flip control of U.S. Senate

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — History appears to be made in the Georgia runoff election as Democrat Raphael Warnock is one of the projected winners ousting Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. And late Monday, Jon Ossoff won over David Perdue.

Democrats won both of those seats which means it’s a 50-50 split in the Senate, and Vice President elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

So what does this mean for the Mid-South?

Georgia has long been looked at as a republican stronghold.

Pastor Keith Norman said he is pleased with the news.

“I’m very excited. This is a great day for healthcare, for COVID moving forward with the Biden presidency and 50 supported votes,” Norman said.

Norman said today is a reminder there is no such thing as a red state that can’t be flipped. He believes there will be even more of a push in the Mid-South for change.

“901 Vote has been doing a great job educating people. They along with other people have been doing a wonderful job but it really means voter education just like getting vaccinated we need education about voting,” Norman said.

On the republican side, Chris Tutor, Chairman of the Shelby County Republican party said while his party focuses on issues in Shelby County he says while he’s disappointed with the results, he’s not totally surprised.

“We were hopeful that we would be able to retain the senate majority and it doesn’t look that like right now is going to happen,” Tutor said.

Tutor said this election is also a reminder republicans should push to make change in typically blue states as well.

While he doesn’t imagine bold, progressive policy changes because of the slim majority in the senate, he does hope there could be some to benefit the Mid-South.

“Hopefully maybe we can see republicans and democrats work together on an infrastructure bill which would be big for Memphis and this area so I’m hopeful about that,” Tutor said.