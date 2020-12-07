Delta flight makes emergency stop in Memphis due to engine troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Engine trouble forced a Delta Airlines flight to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis.
FLight 557 was carrying passengers from Atlanta to Las Vegas when the pilot reported a potential problem with the engine. The plane diverted to Memphis International Airport where emergency crews prepared as it came in for a landing.
Fortunately, it touched down safely.
A Delta spokesman said the airline sent another plane from Georgia to finish the flight out to Las Vegas.
