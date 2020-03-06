Delta adds nonstop Memphis-Boston flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in more than six years, Memphis International Airport will have a direct connection to Boston.

Delta Air Lines announced Friday it will launch daily nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport beginning Oct. 4.

Delto previously operated service to Boston when Memphis was a hub for the airline, but it was discontinued in January 2014.

Still, an average of 85 people a day were traveling between the two cities, making Boston the top unserved destination from Memphis, airport officials said.

The daily flight will us a 76-passenger aircraft, leaving from Memphis at 7 a.m. Central and arriving in Boston at 11 a.m. Eastern. The flight from Boston will arrive back in Memphis at 9:05 p.m.

Flights will be available for booking beginning Saturday, March 7.

“We’ve been working on this flight for more than a year now and to see it happen is a testament to what’s happening at our airport and our city as a whole,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Delta will also add Memphis-Salt Lake City service in July.