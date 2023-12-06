MEMPHIS – Players aren’t the only ones on the move these days in college football.

Tigers defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has left the Memphis program. Barnes spent two years at the U of M. His first season was much better than the second as the Tigers finished this past year ranked 110th in the country, giving up over 420 yards and 29 points a game.

Nothing official on where Barnes is headed next though multiple reports suggest Barnes is set to join Jeff Lebby’s new staff at Mississippi State as the Bulldogs safeties coach.