Defendant in Lorenzen Wright murder case heads to trial in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wright, will head to trial this fall.

On Tuesday, a Shelby County judge announced Turner would have another hearing in April followed by trial on October 26, more than a year after the original trial date of September 2019.

His co-defendant, Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright, pleaded guilty to her role in July.

New evidence that was presented to the defense was received shortly after that, pushing the date further back.

This is a developing story.