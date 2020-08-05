MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s decomposing body was found Wednesday afternoon in a South Memphis apartment complex, police said.
Memphis Police said officers received a man-down call just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Clementine, the Warren Apartments.
Police said a decomposing body was found, and it is believed to be a man’s body, though further identification is needed.
This is an active investigation, and the person’s cause of death is still undetermined.
- Local religious leaders applaud city council decision to take police residency out of voters’ hands
- Decomposing body found at South Memphis apartment complex
- President Trump holds White House news conference
- Shelby County Election Commission prepares to handle record number of absentee ballots on Election Day
- 24M Americans fear they won’t be able to pay rent