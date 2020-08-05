Decomposing body found at South Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s decomposing body was found Wednesday afternoon in a South Memphis apartment complex, police said.

Memphis Police said officers received a man-down call just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Clementine, the Warren Apartments.

Police said a decomposing body was found, and it is believed to be a man’s body, though further identification is needed.

This is an active investigation, and the person’s cause of death is still undetermined.