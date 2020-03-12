Death toll at 25 from tornado-producing storms in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death toll from storms that unleashed powerful tornadoes in Tennessee last week has risen to 25, authorities said Thursday as they announced that a man had died of his injuries.

The death raised the number of storm-related fatalities in Putnam County to 19. Three people died in Wilson County, two in Nashville’s Davidson County and one in Benton County.

The storm that struck during the pre-dawn hours of March 3 spawned 10 tornadoes, the National Weather Service has said.

Survivors who needed one-on-one assistance with the federal aid application process were advised to go to disaster recovery centers in Davidson County and Putnam County. Officials said they also planned to open a center soon in Wilson County.