MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tunica County, Mississippi say state medical examiners ruled a man’s death accidental after his body was found in a landfill.

Jimmy Lee Woodus, 48, or Cordova, Tennessee, was found dead June 9, the sheriff’s office said. His body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The provisional cause of death was found to be blunt crush injuries caused by an accident, the sheriff’s office said.