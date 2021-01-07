Police investigating the death of one-year-old Whitehaven girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have launched an investigation after the death of a little girl overnight.

According to police, first responders were called to a Whitehaven neighborhood in the area of East Holmes and Millbranch Road early Thursday morning regarding the death of a one-year-old child.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened, and told WREG that they do not suspect foul play at this time. They are interviewing the family as part of their investigation.