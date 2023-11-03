MEMPHIS – The NCAA has done it to Memphis… again.

DeAndre Williams has been denied the waiver that would have allowed him to return to the Tigers this year.

The NCAA actually said no… twice. First on the initial request made by the university to grant Williams an extra year of eligibility and then most recently, denying DeAndre again after the Tigers appealed.

“We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal,” the University said in a statement. “We felt the evidence about academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment that was uncovered and provided to the NCAA was sufficient to grant this waiver, and we also strongly believed the depth of additional information shared with the NCAA on an ongoing basis would be on DeAndre’s side. Unfortunately, after multiple months of back-and-forth, the NCAA arrived at a different conclusion.”

It is a blow to what is already a talented but new look Memphis team. Penny Hardaway after Thursday night’s exhibition win over LeMoyne-Owen that the addition of Williams would enhance Memphis’ chances of winning a national title.

Williams averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds a game on his way to being named first team All-AAC last year.