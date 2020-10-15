Deadly Wednesday in Memphis: 3 killed, several wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday was a deadly day for Memphis, in all three people were kill, and at least five people were wounded.
Late Wednesday night, Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Harvest Hill Road. They said officers located an unresponsive man in the driveway of the residence occupying a black Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier in the day near Orange Mound, MPD responded to a double shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded. That person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
During the mid-morning hours, MPD responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Ashwood. They found one male victim shot inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD also came to Methodist University where a shooting victim walked into the hospital for aid. Memphis Police said it is unknown where the shooting took place.
Additionally, MPD also responded to a stabbing scene in the 4600 block of Cimmaron Dr. Memphis Police said a woman was stabbed by someone she knew and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
