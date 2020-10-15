Deadly Wednesday in Memphis: 3 killed, several wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday was a deadly day for Memphis, in all three people were kill, and at least five people were wounded.

Late Wednesday night, Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Harvest Hill Road. They said officers located an unresponsive man in the driveway of the residence occupying a black Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day near Orange Mound, MPD responded to a double shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded. That person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

During the mid-morning hours, MPD responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Ashwood. They found one male victim shot inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD also came to Methodist University where a shooting victim walked into the hospital for aid. Memphis Police said it is unknown where the shooting took place.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting victim who walked into Methodist University for aid. The male shooting victim is listed as critical.

Additionally, MPD also responded to a stabbing scene in the 4600 block of Cimmaron Dr. Memphis Police said a woman was stabbed by someone she knew and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

THIS STORY IS CURRENTLY BEING UPDATED TO LIST ALL OF THE SHOOTINGS IN MEMPHIS TO THE HOUR.