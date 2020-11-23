Deadly Sunday in Memphis: 3 killed, including a young girl, 4 others shot, 1 stabbed, in violence across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday was a deadly day in Memphis, as three people were killed, including a young girl, in Raleigh. Three other people were shot, and one person was stabbed, all since midnight Sunday.

Memphis Police said shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Marble. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said right before 8 p.m., officers responded to a wounding in the 200 block of Danny Thomas. Memphis Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a known female stabbed the adult male victim. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

About an hour earlier, MPD said officers responded to a shooting victim in the 3900 block of Southlawn Ave. Police said someone called and said a female shooting victim came to her door for aid. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Then around 5:59 p.m. MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fiber. MPD said one male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said the preliminary information indicated that the responsible parties were in a black Infiniti G35 and a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Right around 5:30 p.m. MPD said officers were in the 2200 block of Eldridge Ave. They said one shooting victim was located and transported in critical to Regional One Hospital, but the person later died.

Right before 4 p.m. Memphis Police said a girl was shot and killed in the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle, in Raleigh.

Memphis Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but people told WREG-TV it may have been an argument over a car. As for the suspect, Police said they know who the shooter is, but they have not made any arrests.

Lastly, overnight, MPD said two women were injured in a shooting in Frayser.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.