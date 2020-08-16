Deadly shooting claims the life of man in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting at 4183 Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven.

Officers say they saw a man, who suffered a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD say this is an ongoing situation, and there is no suspect information to give at the time.

If you have information, Memphis Police say please call 901-528-CASH with tips.