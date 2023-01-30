This story contains video that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer shot and killed a Black man in North Nashville Sunday night after he was reportedly walking into the street and waving a gun.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Buchanan Street.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin. He has tentatively been identified as a 47-year-old Black man.

The officer was called to the area after Metro police received 911 calls alerting them to the man, who was reportedly cocking a gun and threatening people at nearby businesses.

According to an edited video release from Metro police, one 911 caller advised dispatch the man may have a mental disability.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron told News 2 the man reportedly turned toward the officer in what the officer perceived to be a threatening way, causing him to fire.

Body cam video released by Metro police shows an officer ordering the man to drop the gun before the officer opens fire on the man.

Officer Dylan Ramos (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The officer has been identified Dylan Ramos, who has been with the department for three years. He has been placed on routine administrative assignment. No officers were hurt during the incident.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk has confirmed he has called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.