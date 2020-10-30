Deadline to apply for Tennessee Promise is Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline for students to apply for free college tuition through the Tennessee Promise program is Sunday, November 1.

The program will provide free tuition at Tennessee’s community and technical colleges. The money can also be used for two-year programs at several public and private colleges.

Link: Where can Tennessee Promist money be used?

Last week, WREG’s Quemetra Wilborn learned application rates for Tennessee Promise are down some 17 percent statewide and 24 percent in Shelby County.

On average the state spends $30 million a year on the scholarship but with application numbers low, they’re looking at about $5 million left on the table.

