Deadline for Tennessee families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance extended to July 13

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Department for Human Services announced a deadline extension for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance.

TDHS says that families across the state have more time to apply for a program that’s designed to help them through the ongoing pandemic.

The new deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has been extended to Monday, July 13 at 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time .

Families can apply at https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration for P-EBT.

“Under the new P-EBT program, families of children who receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school may receive financial assistance to replace school meals during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures. The program will provide parents with $5.70 per child for each day that child qualifies for P-EBT.” TDHS

Things to know:

Parents who already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits currently, do not need to apply. The funds began arriving on the EBT card of current recipients, if eligible, beginning June 12.

Parents who do not receive SNAP or TANF benefits, but whose children do qualify for free or reduced school meals, will need to apply for P- EBT online beginning June 15. The application period has been extended to July 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm.

Individuals who need assistance completing their P-EBT application or have general questions about the program are encouraged to call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661 and select option 3.