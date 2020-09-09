Deadline for 2020 Census approaching

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline for the 2020 Census is three weeks away from Wednesday.

So far, only about 61 percent of the households in Memphis have filled out the form for the 2020 Census. People across the city gave mixed reactions about if they completed the 2020 Census or not. Nevertheless, Calvin Anderson of the Greater Memphis Chamber-Reimagine Steering Committee said the census is so important for the future of the city.

“Funds for housing, funds made available for nutrition support programs, things there on the health care front,” Anderson said. “The Chamber sees it as very much directly proportionate to job retention, job growth, job recruitment.”

Anderson is encouraging employers to push the census message to their employees. He and others are attending virtual meetings and spreading the word about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.

Shelby County lost about $2 to $8 Million due to the lack of participation during the 2010 Census. It takes roughly 10 minutes to fill out the census paperwork, which includes seven questions about each member of your household. Additionally, you can drop off the 2020 Census form in a mailbox postage free.

For more information about the 2020 Census, click here.