MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a dead man’s vintage Corvette was stolen and towed away using a stolen truck.

Christopher Atkins, 34, is charged with two counts of theft of property and one count of aggravated burglary.

Police say back on October 5, a resident on Owen Road in Berclair saw someone at his deceased neighbor’s house stealing the man’s 1976 Corvette. The car was loaded onto a trailer pulled by a Dodge Ram pickup.

Last Friday, officers tracked the Corvette to a house in the 3300 block of Powell Avenue in Highland Heights. They say when they approached, they saw Atkins carrying a reciprocating saw. He fled into an abandoned house but was caught.

Police say he admitted to being in the truck as it pulled the Corvette on a trailer. The truck was stolen from Marshall County, Mississippi.

The Corvette was valued at $7,600 and the Dodge truck was valued at $18,665.