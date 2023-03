MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead person’s body was found inside a burning car Friday morning.

According to MPD, a little after 5 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department requested assistance in the Airport Area.

Officials found a vehicle on fire in the 2900 block of Farrisview Boulevard. Police say a deceased person was inside.

As of now, this is an active scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.