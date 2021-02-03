Days after escape, search for Mississippi inmate expands to Tate, Panola counties

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. — Several days after walking away from a work detail, a Mississippi inmate is still at large.

On Monday, Christopher Kent was among a group of inmates delivering box lunches to the elderly in Marks, Mississippi, when he escaped, Deputy Rocky L. Jaco with the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department told WREG.

An extensive search of the area revealed Kent ditched his orange jumpsuit in an alley about a block away from the group’s last stop. It’s believed he was only wearing a pair of exercise shorts after that point.

Authorities said Kent has a lengthy criminal record which includes drug, domestic violence and stolen property charges. He was most recently in jail on a charge of receiving stolen property.

The search for Kent has since expanded to Panola and Tate counties. He reportedly has family in Tate County and a girlfriend in Missouri.

If you know anything about this case, call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department at 662-326-3131.