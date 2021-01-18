Memphis set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis along with other communities around the country will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Monday. Just like every year, the Bluff City is paying tribute to King with acts of service.

The National Civil Rights Museum will host a virtual celebration for his birthday. The livestream of the event will begin at noon and 6 p.m. Monday. The online celebration will feature musical performances from Memphis musicians like Garry Goin, Karen Brown and more. There will also be a reading and teaching about King’s life and legacy.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host its 19th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Game Monday. Tip off is at 4 p.m. and it will be against the Phoenix Suns.

The Grizz will also host its 16th annual Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. This year’s honorees include WNBA and NBA stars including Ray Allen and Kenny Smith.

The Memphis NAACP branch will celebrate Monday with a blood drive. It will be held at Bloodmobile at the branch location on Vance Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.