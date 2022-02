MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas & Water said 88% of customers have power Tuesday morning, six days after an ice storm that devastated utility lines in Shelby County.

That’s just short of the 90% power restoration that utility officials set as a goal by Monday night.

MLGW’s outage map shows most of the current outages inside the I-240 loop, and in Frayser and Whitehaven.