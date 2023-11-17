MEMPHIS — Despite turning an ankle in practice earlier in the week, David Jones did a little bit of everything in leading Memphis to a 92-75 win over Alabama State Friday night at FedExForum.

Jones scored 17 of his game high 22 points in the first half and pulled down a game high 10 rebounds to lead four Tiger starters in double figures.

Coming off an 18-point game in the Tigers big win at Missouri, Jahvon Quinerly scored 16 against the Hornets. Fellow guards Jaykwon Walton (12 points) and Caleb Mills (10) also scored in double figures.

Memphis pulling away late despite giving up 25 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second chance points for the Hornets.

That’s something that won’t sit well with Penny Hardaway, who was away from his team as he served out the final game of his three game suspension.

At 3-0, the U of M now heads to the Bahamas for the start of the Battle for Atlantis over the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s three games in three days, against a loaded field, beginning with Michigan on Wednesday.