MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being accused of stabbing her mother multiple times with a pair of scissors Monday, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, they responded to a wounding call in the 1500 block of Davis Street in North Memphis. They found a woman with approximately eight stab wounds to the neck and back.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. She told investigators that her daughter, Tiffney Moore, stabbed her around ten times.

Tiffney’s daughter told police she saw her mother on top of her grandmother, stabbing her.

Tiffney Moore was taken into custody at the scene. She asked the police, “Is my mama dead?” When they asked why she thought that, she responded, “Because I had stabbed her.”

Moore is being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. She is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.