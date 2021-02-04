Daughter of executed Tennessee man wants DNA to prove his innocence

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, April Alley, front, daughter of Sedley Alley, hugs a member of her legal counsel in a Memphis, Tenn., courtroom. Attorneys for April Alley asked a state appeals court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 to let her test DNA evidence in the case to try to prove her father’s innocence. Sedley Alley died by lethal injection in 2006 for the murder two decades earlier of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced. His execution should have been the end of things, but in 2019 investigators in a Missouri murder case contacted the Innocence Project about a possible connection between a suspect there and Collins. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for the daughter of a Tennessee man executed 14 years ago for murder are asking a state appeals court to let her test DNA evidence to try to prove his innocence.

Sedley Alley died by lethal injection in 2006 for the murder of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Sedley Alley. Attorneys for the daughter of Alley, executed 14 years ago for murder asked a state appeals court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 to let her test DNA evidence to try to prove his innocence. Sedley Alley died by lethal injection in 2006 for the murder two decades earlier of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. April Alley, as the executor of her father’s estate, petitioned a Memphis court to order DNA testing in the case in April 2019. (AP Photo/Tennessee Department of Correction, File)

His daughter, April Alley, is seeking DNA testing on behalf of her father’s estate after a separate case in Missouri raised the possibility of an alternative suspect.

Attorneys for the state argued in court on Wednesday that an estate does not have the right to request DNA testing.