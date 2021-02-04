Daughter of executed Tennessee man wants DNA to prove his innocence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for the daughter of a Tennessee man executed 14 years ago for murder are asking a state appeals court to let her test DNA evidence to try to prove his innocence.
Sedley Alley died by lethal injection in 2006 for the murder of Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.
His daughter, April Alley, is seeking DNA testing on behalf of her father’s estate after a separate case in Missouri raised the possibility of an alternative suspect.
Attorneys for the state argued in court on Wednesday that an estate does not have the right to request DNA testing.