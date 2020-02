MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Years after a deadly police shooting in Hickory Hill, a Memphis mom is suing the officer involved.

In a lawsuit obtained by WREG, Mary Stewart asks for more than $17 million in damages after her son Darrius Stewart was shot and killed during a traffic stop back in 2015.

Connor Schilling, the former police officer who pulled the trigger, said he shot the 19-year-old in self defense.

Video from that night shows the two men struggling on the ground before the shots were fired.

Read the lawsuit here